21 women win in Disha App lucky draw contest in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: District superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg presented special prizes to the 21 winners of the Disha App Lucky Draw Contest held here at the District Police Office (DPO) on Tuesday. Mallika Garg said, “Women safety is our top priority and through the Disha App the Government is ensuring women safety with dedication.”

In this connection, the SP lauded Mahila Police E Jaya Kamala (Markapuram Town) who made 459 women download the Disha app last week. She was presented with a prize and a certificate of appreciation.

The SP discussed with the winners about issues related to women’s safety, crimes against women, importance and usage of the App. She also asked them for their views and ideas to further enhance safety and security for women.

Priya, a woman from Komarolu, said she was very happy as she belonged to district where a woman is the SP. As part of the lucky draw contest, 21 women—three per day—were presented prizes. Garg had tea with the winners and congratulated them. They were later served a meal also.