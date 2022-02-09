STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

21 women win in Disha App lucky draw contest in Andhra Pradesh

The SP discussed with the winners about issues related to women’s safety, crimes against women, importance and usage of the App.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

People can report their issues/grievances to the SP by calling him on mobile number 86884-05050 between 11 am to 12 pm every Wednesday. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg presented special prizes to the 21 winners of the Disha App Lucky Draw Contest held here at the District Police Office (DPO) on Tuesday. Mallika Garg said, “Women safety is our top priority and through the Disha App the Government is ensuring women safety with dedication.”

In this connection, the SP lauded Mahila Police E Jaya Kamala (Markapuram Town) who made 459 women download the Disha app last week. She was presented with a prize and a certificate of appreciation.

The SP discussed with the winners about issues related to women’s safety, crimes against women, importance and usage of the App. She also asked them for their views and ideas to further enhance safety and security for women. 

Priya, a woman from Komarolu, said she was very happy as she belonged to district where a woman is the SP. As part of the lucky draw contest, 21 women—three per day—were presented prizes. Garg had tea with the winners and congratulated them. They were later served a meal also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District superintendent of police DPO Women safety
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp