‘Construction of court complex to finish in June’, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu

Published: 09th February 2022 05:42 AM

Principal Secretary- Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the construction of the multi-storied court complex in Vijayawada, will be completed by June 30 this year. The company executing the works has submitted a written commitment of the same and the government is constantly monitoring the progress of the works, Principal Secretary- Roads and Buildings MT Krishna Babu informed the court in an affidavit.

The bench of Justice Ch Praveen Kumar and K Manmada Rao heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate Ch Sripati Rao about the delay in the construction of the court complex.G Rama Rao, on behalf of the petitioner, said the construction company has been citing delay in release of bill by the government for the delay in constructing the complex. Rama Rao informed the court that the construction company is yet to get `5 crore pending bills and also the government has to give necessary permissions for the eighth floor.

On behalf of the government, counsel Narsi Reddy said they have filed an affidavit that the construction company had in writing assured to complete the complex by June 30 this year. He also informed the court that only one bill is pending, which will be cleared by February 15.

Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, on behalf of the company, said it is yet to get the necessary permissions for the eighth floor. He said the construction costs have increased and they were asking the government to increase the cost of works too but there was no response from the latter.

