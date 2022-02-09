Don’t ignore future of students: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing his dismay over teachers taking to the streets to protest against the new PRC, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reminded them that students had to be passed without conducting examinations for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing people after virtually disbursing Rs 285.35 crore to 2,85,350 Rajaka, Nayee Brahmin and tailor beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme for the second consecutive year, he expressed his anguish over the future of children as their interests were ignored by the agitating teachers.

“Some vested interests are instigating teachers to hit the streets. Do they want to ignore the interests of students even for the third year. Is it proper on their part? How can we explain it to children and their parents, who are worried about their future,” he questioned, indicating that teachers and those instigating them need to introspect themselves.

He found fault with the TDP and Left parties for instigating employees and teachers with their hidden agendas. He also lashed out at a section of the media for its attempts to hinder the dialogue process to find amicable solutions to the problems of government staff.

Pointing out that teachers too were part of the talks between the employees’ unions and the government on the PRC issue, he wondered why they wanted to go on ‘Poru Bata’ after the employees’ strike was called off. He vowed to continue his good work to the State by overcoming the odds with people’s blessings. On Jagananna Chedodu, he said Rs 583.78 crore was provided to washermen, barbers, tailors and other self-employed under the scheme in the last two years in a transparent manner.

A sum of Rs 146.10 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 1,46,103 tailors with shops, Rs 98.44 crore to 98,439 washermen and Rs 40.81 crore to 40,808 barbers under the scheme. The aid being provided by the government can be utilised to purchase tools, equipment and other essentials to boost their business, he said.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, Jagan alleged that it diluted the fee reimbursement scheme that benefits poor students hailing from Backward Classes. The YSRC government has empowered BCs socially, economically and politically to become Backbone Classes. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country, which is implementing 50% reservation for BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts, he said.

Lambasting the Left parties for furthering the TDP agenda, Jagan alleged that comrades were supporting Chandrababu Naidu though he was objecting to allotment of houses for the poor people in Amaravati citing demographic imbalance.

Highlighting what his government did for employees, the Chief Minister said 1,84,264 new jobs were created in the State and APCOS was set up to ensure provision of EPF and ESI benefits to over one lakh outsourcing employees.

The APSRTC was merged into the government despite an additional burden of Rs 3,600 crore per annum on the exchequer, besides providing minimum time scale to contract employees. The salary bill for 3.7 lakh government employees was Rs 1,198 crore per annum till 2019 and it increased to Rs 3,187 crore now, he explained.

Drawing a comparison with the previous TDP regime, he said the monthly salary of Anganwadi workers was increased to Rs 11,500 from Rs 7,000. Salaries of Sanghamitras were hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 3,000. Similarly, the pay of sanitation workers was enhanced to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000. Asha workers’ salaries rose to Rs 10,000 from Rs 3,000. Also, the salaries of health workers in tribal areas, home guards and 108 ambulance drivers were increased considerably, he elaborated.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Village and Ward Secretariats Special CS Ajay Jain and other officials were present.