STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Get free counselling in Telugu to relieve mental distress

The free helpline, which is already functional in Hindi and English, now started psychosocial counselling to people in emotional and mental distress in Telugu. 

Published: 09th February 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Tuesday launched Voice that Cares, a psycho-social first aid helpline in Telugu offered by the Heartfulness Institute and Ripples of Change Foundation (ROCF). 

The DGP appreciated the efforts of the organisers during a virtual meeting with additional DGPs, IGs, DIGs, SPs and station house officers.  The free helpline, which is already functional in Hindi and English, now started psychosocial counselling to people in emotional and mental distress in Telugu. 

The DGP said that mental and emotional health are key factors of overall wellbeing of society and asserted that State police understand its significance in maintaining law and order. “By collaborating with ‘Voice that Cares’, AP police are actively addressing issues that are increasingly causing discord in people’s lives. By proactively addressing the area of mental and emotional stress, we are hoping to create a positive impact on law and order,” Sawang opined.

Heartfulness Guide Daaji said ‘Voice That Cares (VCT)’ was launched in June 2021 amidst the peak of the COVID pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment of prolonged fear and uncertainty resulting in shared trauma and mental health issues across communities. He stressed the urgent need to address mental health issues of people. 

Meditation promotes inner strength and emotional resilience and helps one establish a state of balance, but someone who is already traumatised or in distress needs counselling support, Daaji stated, adding that VCT has given 1,700 hours of counselling support to help 6,500 callers from 23 states.

He expressed concern that three out of five callers were youth aged between 18 and 30, with depression (23 per cent) and anxiety (17 percent) being the chief complaints. “This service is now being offered in Telugu and rolled out across AP, since 19 per cent of the calls received were from the state,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp