GITAM invites applications for Ph.D admissions

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University has invited applications for admission to Ph.D. (full-time/part-time) programmes of engineering, science, pharmacy, law, management,humanities and social sciences offered at GITAM Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bangalore campuses for the academic year 2021-22, according to GITAM research and consultancy director Raja Phani Pappu here on Tuesday..

He said the Ph.D. admissions will be based on the marks secured in the online entrance test and interview, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility criteria and the rules of reservation. Interested candidates have to submit online application for admissionss into engineering, science, management and social sciences courses at https://www.gitam.edu/research-programs/