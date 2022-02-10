STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra teacher holds hunger strike for 48 hours on PRC issue, suspended

The education department has reportedly suspended a government teacher  who observed a 48-hour hunger strike on the PRC issue.

Government employees take part in the Chalo Vijayawada programme organised by the PRC Struggle Committee on the BRTS Road on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The education department has reportedly suspended a government teacher  who observed a 48-hour hunger strike on the PRC issue.  Teachers union leaders have questioned the action against the teacher as he discharged his official duties during the hunger strike. 

Vishnuvardhan Reddy is a Physics teacher in Zilla Parishad High school in Balinayanipalle under Nimmanapalle mandal of Chittoor district. Opposing the new PRC, the teacher started his hunger strike from Monday. He drank only water during his strike and ended his protest by 4 pm Tuesday.  

On the instruction of the DEO, the MEO conducted an inquiry.  Vishnuvardhan maintained that he attended to his duties during the protest. Vishnuvardhan is the state secretary of the YSRTF, Chittoor district. 

