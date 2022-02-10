JAC leaders see political angle in social media attacks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the remarks made by teachers’ unions against them, leaders of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Sadhana Samiti have said that the teachers’ associations had participated in all rounds of talks with the government on PRC. It would have been better if the teachers union leaders came out of talks at that time resenting fitment and announced their decision to continue strike, they said and suspected the hand of some political forces behind teachers.

Leaders of the four JACs of the PRC Sadhana Samiti met on Wednesday and discussed the remarks made by the teachers’ union leaders. Stating that they were also not satisfied with the fitment announced by the State government, they said that employees got benefited in House Rent Allowance and CCA.

PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders including Bandi Srinivas, Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, KR Suryanarayana and K Venkatarami Reddy said that they have no objection to the action plan of the teachers’ unions.

On government providing security at the houses of PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders suspecting possible attacks, the leaders said they do not need police security and that the employees will protect them.

Playing the visuals of what the teachers’ union leaders said during the talks with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Samiti leaders faulted them for resorting to malicious campaign.

They also lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary demanding disciplinary action against the employees and teachers involved in such activities. They also demanded an investigation into the alleged involvement of anti-social and political elements in the whole episode.

A section of employees/teachers are carrying out malicious propaganda through social media against the four chairpersons of PRC Sadhana Samithi, damaging their reputation. They even made remarks against their family members in filthy languages, the leaders alleged.

“Some teachers in the government school in Kuruba Bandlapalli Village, Anantapur district, have even compared the four leaders with street dogs,” they said.

Similar incidents were reported in Edcherla in Srikakulam district, Varikuntapadu in Nellore district, Porumamilla in Kadapa district and several other places in the State. Most painful point is that events were held paying tributes to the four chairpersons of PRC the Struggle Committee and troll videos were widely circulated in employees’ whatsapp groups, they said. “We suspect involvement of anti-social and political activists in the whole process,” they said and underscored the need for taking action against the employees and teachers involved in these activities.

Teachers’ unions to meet

Leaders of the APTF and UTF teachers unions, who had resigned from the PRC Sadhana Samiti, said that they differed with the Samiti over the fitment issue. Appealing to the protesting teachers to desist from making provocative statements, the leaders said future course of action will be decided after a round table meeting to be conducted in Vijayawada on February 12.

Complaint lodged

PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary demanding disciplinary action against the employees and teachers involved in social media attacks against them

They demanded an investigation into the alleged involvement of anti-social and political elements in the whole episode

They said teachers associations had participated in all rounds of talks with the government on PRC

Social media attacks

Events were held paying tributes to the four chairpersons of PRC the Struggle Committee and troll videos were widely circulated in employees’ whatsapp group

‘Maintain restraint

APTF and UTF leaders appealed to the protesting teachers to desist from making provocative statements