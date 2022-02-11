STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Death of tigress: Two forest officials suspended in Andhra

Official sources said the news of the tigress death in the forest was circulated on social media platforms three days before the forest staff found its carcass.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dead tigress

Dead tigress

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two forest staff have been placed under suspicion for their alleged negligence in tracking wild animals in their jurisdiction. A tigress, aged around 3, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Gandlaleru reservoir under Chelama forest range of Nandyal division in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NTSR) on Wednesday. 

Official sources said the news of the tigress death in the forest was circulated on social media platforms three days before the forest staff found its carcass. It was only through locals that the forest staff came to know about the tigress death. 

Taking serious view of the lapse of staff, Conservator of Forests P Rama Krishna on Thursday issued an order suspending Peddakambaluru forest section officer Srinivasa Reddy and forest beat officer James Paul for their negligence as the duo were supposed to keep a track on the wild animals in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the forest officials are yet to get the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of tigress death. 
It is suspected that those who were behind the death of tigress, might have tried to erase evidence as burn marks were found on its body, sources added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest staff Negligence Wild animals Death
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp