Director of Mines: Illegal quarrying held in Guntur village,Andhra in 2014-19 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy has said there was indiscriminate illegal quarrying in Suddapalli village in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district between 2014 and 2019. The government had imposed a fine of Rs 33.28 lakh for illegal quarrying of 16,399 cubic metres in the period.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the official said there are quality gravel reserves in Suddapalli, Vadlamudi, Vejendla, Srirangapuram and other villages in Chebrolu mandal. However, indiscriminate mining in violation of norms in the villages, particularly in Suddapalli, affected people, dried up the groundwater and polluted the environment, he said.

An inspection by mining officials in August last found that 19 dangerous pits were formed because of unauthorised quarrying during 2014-19. On the action taken by against illegal quarries in Chabrol mandal during 2014-19, the official said the government generated a revenue of Rs 1,21,05,272 after temporary approving 14 quarries to mine 3,46,716 cubic metres and Rs 42,05,070 was generated after approving four leases for mining 1,38,200 cubic metres of gravel.

While 661 cases were registered for illegal transportation of gravel, Rs 1,08,24,898 was imposed as fine. Similarly, Rs 5,39,17,924 was imposed as fine after filing 12 cases on illegal quarrying. In the same mandal in 2019-22, 48 temporary approvals were given to mine 4,00,684 cubic metres of gravel, generating a revenue of Rs 1,62,27,994. In all, Rs 30,28,860 was generated after approving four leases. While 665 cases were filed for illegal transportation of gravel, Rs 1 core was imposed as fine. Similarly, Rs 8,13,05,703 was imposed as fine after filing 23 cases.

TDP stages protest

On Thursday, TDP leaders under the leadership of former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra staged protests in Suddapalli village. The TDP had formed a committee comprising Tenali Sravan Kumar, N Anand Babu, P Pulla Rao, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and P Ashok Babu to check illegal mining. Additional police forces were deployed in the village and the leaders were put under house arrest. Narendra called off his protest after officials assured him of taking action against illegal mining in the area.