Farmers in Andhra rake in moolah as mirchi price skyrockets

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the price of various varieties of chilli skyrocketing, mirchi farmers have begun to sell their produce and as a result business at the Mirchi Yard has picked pace even before the season has started. In the last week, the price of all varieties of mirchi, especially Devanuru deluxe, increased by Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 per quintal.The prices of Devanuru increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per quintal this week. Similarly, the prices of Badigi increased from Rs 18,200 to Rs 20,000,

The price of ‘341’ varieties, which are famous for the production of chilli powder, increased by Rs 2,000 and crossed Rs 20,000 per quintal. The price ‘334’ variety from Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,500, ‘Number 5’ from Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000, Super 10 from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,700, Teja from Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,000.According to market experts, based on the availability, these high prices are likely to continue till the end of February.

The crop was severely affected due to the thrips infestation. As a result, there was a drop in the produce as well as the quality. However, in the last two weeks, approximately one lakh mirchi bags have been arriving at the yard every day and the business picked pace. Guntur district tops in chilli production in the country and due to its unique colour and pungency, it also has a huge demand in China, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

With several mirchi farmers making profits in the last year despite Covid, many cotton farmers in the district switched to mirchi cultivation. As a result, mirchi cultivation increased from 70,000 lakh hectares and doubled to 1.40 lakh hectares this year.

While because of the thrips infestation 90 per cent of the crop was affected this year leaving the farmers in heavy despair, a few farmers who managed to yield high-quality mirchi are rushing to sell their produce rather than storing it as prices are high and they can gain profits. Stockists too are equally eager to buy the rich quality mirchi and store them for the future.

Ramana, a vendor said it is unusual that the prices of mirchi have increased this early. As the crop by pest infestation, market experts are predicting that the business will not be as fruitful during the market season. “So, we are trying to stock as much as produce when it is available.”