Make Visakhapatnam new home, CM Reddy appeals to Tollywood

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promising to come up with a better policy for the development of Telugu film industry in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged Tollywood to make Vizag its new home in a phased manner. Jagan also promised sops for those intending to set up studios in the State. With respect to one of the demands of the film fraternity, he agreed to permit screening of fifth show, particularly for small budget movies.

“I urge you to make Visakhapatnam, which can compete with major metros like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in all aspects, as your new home. Let us all own Visakhapatnam and only then the City of Destiny can compete with other metros in the next 10 or 15 years, if not in the immediate future,’’ Jagan told Telugu film industry representatives who met him at his camp office on Thursday. The delegation was led by K Chiranjeevi and it comprised actors Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, directors SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and others.

The State government had appointed a committee to look into the issues raised by the film fraternity following a row over fixation of movie ticket prices by the government. Jagan promised to give land for setting up studios, house sites to artistes and create an atmosphere like that of Jubilee Hills.

“Together we have to give a push so that Vizag grows into a mega city,’’ he said. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is the biggest market for Telugu films, with 60% of total revenue coming from the State. With respect to film ticket prices, Jagan asserted that the rates should be equal to all -- big or small films.

“At a time when cinemas are competing with OTT platforms, we have to modify the movie ticket prices so that it does not burden cinegoers and at the same time ensure that the industry does not suffer any loss,” he asserted.

Pointing out to movies that director Rajamouli makes, Jagan said there is a need to make big budget movies and at the same time small movies should also be encouraged. “Big budget films should be treated separately considering the use of high-end technology and expenditure. For such films with over `100 crore budget, excluding the remuneration of hero, heroine and director, there should be a policy to notify special ticket price for one week,’’ he said.

“Generally, producers prefer to release big budget movies for festivals. But at the same time, equal opportunity should also be given for release of small films so that they can also survive,’’ he stressed.

Also, he emphasised the need for promoting film shootings in Andhra Pradesh.The film fraternity agreed to shoot at least 20% of the film in the State henceforth. Responding to the request of permitting five shows a day, Jagan said a movie will be a hit if it goes well on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with five shows the industry can get good profits.

Addressing the media later, Chiranjeevi hoped that the ticket price issue will be resolved by the end of this month as the government has agreed to support the film industry. A GO on ticket prices is expected by the end of this month, he said. Mahesh Babu said the Telugu film industry was in big trouble due to Covid.

“There was an illusion that there was an abyss between the film industry and the government. It was cleared after the meeting with the CM,” Rajamouli said.