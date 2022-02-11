Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to hardsell AP at EXPO Dubai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is all set to showcase its business-friendly policies, excellent infrastructure and growth opportunities to global investors during the state’s participation at the India Pavilion in EXPO Dubai from February 11 to 17, 2022.

The state floor at India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Industries, Commerce, Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. A special cultural programme will be organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) to showcase the culture and legacy of the state at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion. A high-level delegation led by Goutham Reddy will attend various meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to attract investments to the State.