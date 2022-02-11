Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum demands 10 new districts in Rayalaseema, Andhra

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum (RIF) has appealed to the State government to set up 10 new districts in Rayalaseema, instead of the eight announced by the State government, for the development of all regions.

Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum (RIF) convenor M Purushotham Reddy along with Professor G Jayachandra Reddy released the proposed Rayalaseema map after the reorganisation of 10 new districts here on Thursday.

The RIF proposed three new districts -- Madanapalle, Adoni and Pulivendula. The forum proposed the merger of the new Annamayya district with Rayachoti as headquarters with Kadapa or Madanapalle, taking the total number of districts in the region to 10.