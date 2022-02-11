STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weavers in Chittoor complete APCO’s eight crore uniform cloth order

In fact, Nagari was famous for traditional hand-woven fine cotton sarees in the earlier days.

Illustration used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Weavers in Chittoor district, particularly in Nagari, started getting orders from Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country after the introduction of autolooms and underpic looms. Recently, the weavers in the region have completed an order from Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) for school uniforms and got appreciation from the state government. Weavers have produced 20.5 lakh meters of uniform cloth, which costs around Rs 7.81 crore.

In fact, Nagari was famous for traditional hand-woven fine cotton sarees in the earlier days. Weaving with power looms was started in the region by 1976. In fact, weavers from Nagari, Putturu, Narayanavanam had supplied textiles to corporate companies. However, with the availability of the latest machinery in Erode, Salem, Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu, traders were attracted to the quality fabrics and have diverted their business to that state. With this, weavers in Nagari have suffered losses. Now, the weavers in the region have started using auto looms and underpic looms for producing quality fabrics.

“We have been using the latest machinery in the looms with the help of an Ahmedabad-based company. Our plan is to provide work for all the weavers in the region. We expect more orders from the State and Tamil Nadu,” said Selvamani, President, Rayalaseema Weavers Association. 

After receiving orders for producing uniform cloth, more than 3,000 workers in the region have got work for three months. “Production will be increased to 30% cent with underpic looms and up to 300% with autolooms, compared to normal looms. Majority of the weavers have been getting orders for auto loomed fabrics from other states. Now, we have installed auto looms and are waiting for good orders,” said K Narayana Swamy, a weaver. 

