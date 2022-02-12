STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited Chief lays stone for bridge at Jamulapalli, Andhra

Every day, the people of Jamulapalli have to cross the brook and go to the other side to do farm work.

MEIL Chief PP Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) chief PP Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a bridge at Jamulapalli in Pithapuram mandal  of East Godavari district.Every year during the monsoon season, especially during floods, the people of Jamulapalli face hardships. About 200 acres of this village are located on the other side of the Gorrikandi canal.

Every day, the people of Jamulapalli have to cross the brook and go to the other side to do farm work. The canal at Gorrikandi flows at a height of 20 feet during rains, floods, especially when water is released from the Yeleswaram Reservoir. PP Reddy, who has already undertaken various service projects, has come forward to build a bridge at Gorrikandi with the help of  MEIL.

