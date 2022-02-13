STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

27-year-old youth from Visakhapatnam shot dead in U.S

A 27-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh, Sri Satya Krishna Chittori, was found dead at a service station on Old Birmingham highway in the US. 

Published: 13th February 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 27-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh, Sri Satya Krishna Chittori, was found dead at a service station on Old Birmingham highway in the US. Satya Krishna, who was reportedly from Visakhapatnam, had gone to the US one month ago. He had been working as a store clerk  in Talladega County.  

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night identified the victim as Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi. He was reportedly shot dead by a gang after looting cash from the store. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The police in Visakhapatnam said none had approached them with regard to the incident. However, they are trying to get details to ascertain facts, the police said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in a tweet expressed his grief over the death. He urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend necessary help to family of the youth. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death US Shot Victim
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp