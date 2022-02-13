27-year-old youth from Visakhapatnam shot dead in U.S

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 27-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh, Sri Satya Krishna Chittori, was found dead at a service station on Old Birmingham highway in the US. Satya Krishna, who was reportedly from Visakhapatnam, had gone to the US one month ago. He had been working as a store clerk in Talladega County.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night identified the victim as Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi. He was reportedly shot dead by a gang after looting cash from the store. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The police in Visakhapatnam said none had approached them with regard to the incident. However, they are trying to get details to ascertain facts, the police said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy in a tweet expressed his grief over the death. He urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend necessary help to family of the youth.