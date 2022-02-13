EG police start educating masses on Disha App, CAB in Andhra

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: After their latest initiative of offering late night ‘drop at home’ service for women and young girls, the Kakinada police have now launched a mass awareness programme of educating the locals about the Disha App, Covid control measures, locked house monitoring system, banking and online frauds and the likes.

Kakinada II-Town inspector Peddyreddy Ramachandra Rao mooted the initiative to educate the public under the ‘Cheruva’ programme, and arranged a vehicle with an LED projector to screen awareness videos and short films at public spaces and outside schools and colleges. Kakinada II-Town police station is key to ensuring law and order in the town as an area considered an educational hub is located comes under its jurisdiction.