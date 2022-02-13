South Central Railway logs over 100 million tonnes of freight loading in financial year 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone this financial year by loading over 100 million tonnes (MT) of freight cargo, and carrying 100 million passengers.

In a press release issued on Saturday, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore said loading of 48 MT of cargo by various customers like M/S Singareni Collieries Ltd, Western Coal Fields besides loading of 28.32 MT of cement, 3.79 MT raw material for steel plants, 1.85 MT container load have helped the SCR in reaching the mark.

Food grains (7.16MT), fertilisers (5.47MT) and others (5.47 MT) loading was on par with the previous year. However, it was much higher when compared with pre-Covid times. All these initiatives have led to the zone reaching the milestone, the SCR general manager said.

While the reserved segment contributed to 60 per cent of the passenger traffic, the remaining 40 per cent was contributed by the unreserved segment, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore explained.