STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway logs over 100 million tonnes of freight loading in financial year 2022

The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone this financial year by loading over 100 million tonnes (MT) of freight cargo, and carrying 100 million passengers.

Published: 13th February 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Image used for representational purposes(File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone this financial year by loading over 100 million tonnes (MT) of freight cargo, and carrying 100 million passengers.

In a press release issued on Saturday, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore said loading of 48 MT of cargo by various customers like M/S Singareni Collieries Ltd, Western Coal Fields besides loading of 28.32 MT of cement, 3.79 MT raw material for steel plants, 1.85 MT container load have helped the SCR in reaching the mark.

Food grains (7.16MT), fertilisers (5.47MT) and others (5.47 MT) loading was on par with the previous year. However, it was much higher when compared with pre-Covid times. All these initiatives have led to the zone reaching the milestone, the SCR general manager said.

While the reserved segment contributed to 60 per cent of the passenger traffic, the remaining 40 per cent was contributed by the unreserved segment, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Freight Passengers
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp