Amended capital bill to be tabled soon: Botcha

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said the State government is committed to the decentralisation of the administration. The State will have three capitals as announced earlier and Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital, he added.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting on paddy procurement with district officials at the Collector. On this occasion, he assured the farmers that the government will procure every kg of paddy. Farmers need not worry about allegations made by the Opposition parties, he said.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Botsa said, “There were some technical lapses in the bill, which was submitted in the Legislative Assembly and Council. After rectification of those technical mistakes and lapses, we will table the bill soon. The Centre as well as Union Ministers have clarified that the establishment of the capital is the discretion of the State government. The Union government has no role in the capital decision. We are going to set up three capitals, which will help all-round development of the State.”

Speaking on the special category status to the State, Botsa said that former prime minister Manmohan Sing had also demanded in the Rajya Sabha that Andhra Pradesh be given special category status. “We demand the Union government to fulfil the promises,” the Minister said.