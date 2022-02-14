Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to monitor sanitation via police CCTV network

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is working to draw a plan to make use of the police department’s CCTV network to improve sanitation under its ambit.

Recently, VMC Commissioner P Ranjith Basha had discussed the same with City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata who gave a nod for providing live footage from the CCTV network which will be further linked to the VMC Command Control Centre (CCC). Works in this regard are expected to be completed within a week.

According to VMC officials, the sanitation workers are segregating waste collected from residential and commercial establishments at their doorstep and dumping it at 108 loader points across 64 divisions. They later shift it to garbage transfer stations in compact vehicles.

CCTV cameras have been set up in the past to monitor the loader points and verify if the roads are being littered as well to check if sanitary workers are clearing the dumper bins from time to time. In case any dumper bin was left unattended even after it was filled, staff from the CCC alert the sanitary inspector concerned to attend to it immediately.

Currently, the civic body has only 108 CCTV cameras installed near loader points covering limited divisions.

A senior VMC official told TNIE that the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate has around 2,000 CCTV cameras, of which 1,600 are under the VMC limits and have high resolution.

In the recent edition of the Swacch Surveskhan survey conducted by the Centre, Vijayawada was ranked as the third cleanest city in the country.

To achieve a better rank in the next edition of the cleanliness survey, the civic body chief has come up with a proposal of utilising the police department’s CCTV network to improve sanitation in the city and overcome other cleanliness related issues.

“We have discussed the proposal with the police department and taken the details of the CCTV network maintained by them. At present, the technical aspects are being reviewed and soon the live CCTV footage from the department will be interlinked with the VMC Command Control Centre. Once the proposal gets materialised, accountability and cleanliness will improve in the city”, the official said.

Police department has 2,000 CCTV cameras while VMC has 108

Currently, the civic body has only 108 CCTV cameras installed near loader points covering limited divisions. A senior VMC official told TNIE that the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate has around 2,000 CCTV cameras, of which 1,600 are under the VMC limits and have high resolution.