5.97 lakh Andhra farmers to get Rs 571 crore as input subsidy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute input subsidy to farmers on Tuesday. A total of 5,97,311 farmers, who suffered crop damage due to heavy rains and floods in November 2021, will be given Rs 571.57 crore. The amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers.

The Chief Minister had made it clear that input subsidy should be provided to the farmers who suffered crop loss in the same season, so that they can invest the same for the subsequent season and recoup losses to some extent. For those farmers, who suffered from seeds not germinating due to heavy rains, 1.21 lakh quintals of seeds were provided immediately after heavy rains at 80% subsidy. Since Jagan became the Chief Minister, 19.93 lakh farmers have been provided Rs 1,612.62 crore as input subsidy.

In the TDP regime, input subsidy for Kharif 2014 was paid in November 2015. No input subsidy was paid for crop loss in Kharif 2018, said a government release. In the YSRC regime, it is a completely different picture. For the losses suffered till March 2020, 1.56 lakh farmers were paid Rs 123.70 crore in April 2020 and for the losses suffered from April to October due to rains, 3.71 lakh farmers were paid Rs 278.87 crore. For Nivar cyclone crop loss in November 2020, 8.35 lakh farmers were provided Rs 645.99 crore input subsidy in December.