STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

5.97 lakh Andhra farmers to get Rs 571 crore as input subsidy

Since Jagan became the Chief Minister, 19.93 lakh farmers have been provided Rs 1,612.62 crore as input subsidy. 

Published: 15th February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute input subsidy to farmers on Tuesday. A total of 5,97,311 farmers, who suffered crop damage due to heavy rains and floods in November 2021, will be given Rs 571.57 crore. The amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of farmers. 

The Chief Minister had made it clear that input subsidy should be provided to the farmers who suffered crop loss in the same season, so that they can invest the same for the subsequent season and recoup losses to some extent. For those farmers, who suffered from seeds not germinating due to heavy rains, 1.21 lakh quintals of seeds were provided immediately after heavy rains at 80% subsidy. Since Jagan became the Chief Minister, 19.93 lakh farmers have been provided Rs 1,612.62 crore as input subsidy. 

In the TDP regime, input subsidy for Kharif 2014 was paid in November 2015. No input subsidy was paid for crop loss in Kharif 2018, said a government release. In the YSRC regime, it is a completely different picture. For the losses suffered till March 2020, 1.56 lakh farmers were paid Rs 123.70 crore in April 2020 and for the losses suffered from April to October due to rains, 3.71 lakh farmers were paid Rs 278.87 crore. For Nivar cyclone crop loss in November 2020, 8.35 lakh farmers were provided Rs 645.99 crore input subsidy in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh farmers Andhra farmers farmers subsidy Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp