Kurnool doctor gets international recognition

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Dr P Chandra Sekhar, currently heading the cardiology unit of the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), has been recognised for his two-decade-long service to the hospital, by London-based World Book of Records.

The agency has awarded a Certificate of Commitment to Dr Chandra Sekhar, who became the first doctor from South India to get the certificate. On Monday, the certificate was presented to the cardiologist by district judge Radhakrishna Krupasagar, at the hospital conference hall. Dr Chandra Sekhar previously served as the superintendent of the hospital and also principal of the Kurnool Medical College (KMC).

Kurnool GGH superintendent Dr Nagendranath Reddy and former KMC principal Dr Bhavani Prasad and other senior doctors of the hospital were present. The doctor has saved lives of hundreds of patients who were suffering from critical heart ailments. Dr Chandra Sekhar told TNIE that the award has increased his social responsibility, and he will continue to serve the patents in his best capacity.