‘Upcoming IT hub will employ more women’: Pulsus CEO

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenu Babu said Pulsus has provided employment to 3,500 people since its inception in Vizag three years ago. 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A digital IT hub will be launched at Madhurawada IT Park soon, said Pulsus CEO Dr Gedela Sreenu Babu, adding that the focus will be on creating more employment opportunities for women and ensuring workplace safety for the women employees. 

He took part in the 14th anniversary celebrations of Pulsus at Children’s Arena, Visakhapatnam on Monday. Pulsus Group is a health informatics and digital marketing company and publisher of scientific, technical, and medical literature. It was formed in 1984, primarily to publish peer-reviewed medical journals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenu Babu said Pulsus has provided employment to 3,500 people since its inception in Vizag three years ago.“Unleashing the true potential of the youth and training them in skill development and digital marketing have been our motive. Sixty per cent of our employees are women, and all necessary facilities are being provided for their safety.” 

