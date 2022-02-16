STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first in India, rare plant found in Andhra's Kondaveedu forest

An Ayush team with 35 experts, which visited the region a year ago, suggested that due to its rich habitat a medicinal plant park can be set up there.

Commelina erecta (inset) found in the forest surrounding Kondaveedu Fort | express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even as there are no records of this plant species ever to be found in the Indian subcontinent, Commelina erecta, commonly known as white mouth dayflower, was recently discovered in the forest surrounding Kondaveedu Fort in Guntur district. The herb is found in the Americas, Africa and western Asia, and considered to be the most variable species of Commelina in North America.

M Mahendra Nath, the botanist who found the species to be prospering in the forest, opined that the herb could have been introduced to the region during the Colonial era, as the fort and its surrounding hillocks have a turbulent history dominated by the French and the British colonists.“During our research, we learned that about 400 species of the flora are present in the reserve forest, and 50 per cent of them have medicinal properties, something that could give an impetus to eco-tourism,” Mahendra Nath said. 

The fort, a major tourist spot in the region, and the surrounding reserve forest are home to several rare medicinal plants. Herbs such as pashana bheda (Coleus barbatus), uttareni (Achyranthes aspera), maga mushti (Couroupita guianensis), visha mushti (Strychnos nux vomica) and kodispala (Trichosanthes cucumerina), which are useful in the treatment of kidney ailments, piles, viral fever, spinal pain and diarrhea, can be found there.“The forest department should take up enumeration of the flora and fauna of this region, which may contribute to future research,” he added. 

An Ayush team with 35 experts, which visited the region a year ago, suggested that due to its rich habitat a medicinal plant park can be set up there. It also proposed an Ayurveda healthcare-cum-rejuvenation centre on the hilltop.

