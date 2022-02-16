Prakasam logs 16,041 Disha App downloads in one week 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district has topped in the State for highest number of Disha App downloads as it clocked 16,041 downloads last week.In a bid to encourage women to download the App, district SP Malika Garg launched a novel programme called ‘Disha App Lucky Draw Contest’ and handed out prizes to 21 winners. She said, “Those who have difficulty in going to the police station can complain directly to the Mahila police at village/ward secretariats or report to the police either through WhatsApp on 9121102266 or dial 100. They can also inform officials through Spandana.”