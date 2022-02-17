STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra college student ends life after being ‘forced’ by parents to attend offline classes

Published: 17th February 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 16-year-old girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Srikakulam) died by suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday after allegedly being ‘forced’ by her parents to attend offline classes against her wish.

Etcherla Sub-Inspector K Ramu said Kondapalli Maneesha Anju hailing from Nellimarla in Vizianagaram was studying first year in the IIIT. She has been attending online classes since the commencement of the academic year. The IIIT authorities gave an option for students to attend online or offline classes in the wake of decline in fresh Covid-19 cases. She wanted to continue studies in the online mode, while her parents insisted that she attend offline classes. They brought her to the IIIT from Nellimarla.

After dropping her on the IIIT campus, they returned home. Angered by her parents’ behaviour, she allegedly threw her mobile phone in a bus. The next day, the parents bought her a new phone. On Wednesday morning, some girls in the hostel found Maneesha’s room locked from inside and informed the matter to the IIIT authorities. When they broke open the door, Maneesha was found hanging from the ceiling fan.  A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the  CrPC was registered, the SI said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

