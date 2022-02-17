Andhra Pradesh government to take steps to make Employees Health Scheme effective

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Finance) Sashi Bushan Kumar has said all the details with regard to the implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) discussed with the leaders of Employees’ steering committee leaders will be taken to the notice of the Chief Secretary so as to take required measures for effective implementation of the scheme.

Conducting a meeting with members of the employees’ associations along with Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal on the EHS in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Sashi Bushan Kumar said a clarity emerged after detailed consultations, and steps will be taken to resolve the issues raised by the employees’ leaders. Leaders explained the hardships being faced by the employees in availing EHS and appealed to the officials to resolve the same. Responding positively on various issues informed by the employees’ leaders, the officials promised to take steps for better implementation of the scheme.