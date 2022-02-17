Job notification fake, says Andhra Pradesh HC registrar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Registrar (Recruitment) of the AP High Court Alapati Giridhar has lodged a complaint with the Thullur police against a fake notification with fabricated letter pad of the High Court being circulated on social media platforms stating that eight persons were selected for the post of Clerk (CC). The notification also has the scanned signature of the Registrar.

Giridhar, in a statement on Wednesday, said no such post exists in High Court or in subordinate courts.

He cautioned the aspirants from being fooled by fraudsters claiming to influence the recruitment process.

“These acts warrant stringent action against all the concerned as per law including launching of prosecution,’’ he said and added that posting or spreading fake news or false information also attracts prosecution.

The Registrar also requested the aspirants to report to the High Court any suspicious activity or fake recruitment notifications of any form regarding the recruitment process so that it can prosecute the offender as per law.“The HC advises the aspirants and others to follow the official website (https://hc.ap.nic.in) for all recruitment details,’’ Giridhar said.