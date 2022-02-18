Andhra Pradesh: Film ticket panel to submit report in a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Movie Ticket Finalising Committee, which convened it’s fourth meeting at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, decided to submit its final report to the State government within a week. A 13-member committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) convened the meeting in view of a series of film releases in the coming days.

During the meeting, the members discussed issues related to ticket prices, snack prices in theatres and ticket prices for big budget movies. Disclosing details to the media after the meeting, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Mutyala Ramdas said, “We will submit a report to the government on movie ticket prices and other issues next week. We expect the government will issue a GO on ticket prices soon. Proposals have been received from the Telugu Film Chamber (TFC) on the issue of ticket prices.”

He expressed hope that the government will take a decision that will satisfy both the general public and film industry. “The decision to have a fifth show in theatres for small budget movies was also discussed. If the budget of movies crosses Rs 100 crore, they should be considered as special movies. All issues that bother the audience will be resolved,” Ramdas said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the committee will propose ticket prices in three slabs: panchayats and nagar panchayats as one category, municipalities as second and corporations third. However, the government is contemplating keeping only two categories in ticket prices.

A Tollywood delegation, led by actor K Chiranjeevi, had discussed the ticket price issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu had also held talks with the Chief Minister. If the government takes a decision acceptable to all, several movies will be released in the summer, which will be a big relief to the Covid-hit industry.

All eyes on govt’s call on movie ticket prices

The pandemic-hit industry is looking forward to the new Government Order on movie ticket prices, so as to announce the release dates of many movies. Big budget Tollywood films like Pawan Kalyan starring Bheemla Nayak, Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas-starring Radhe Syam are set to release within a gap of one month.