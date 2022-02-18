Rs 3,096 crore TTD budget for 2022-23

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has proposed Rs 3,096.40 crore budget for 2022-23, which is Rs 95.64 crore more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 3,000.76 crore for 2021-22.Opening cash balance, which was Rs 376.42 crore in 2021-22, is just Rs 196.87 crore in 2022-23. Hundi and other capital receipts, which were Rs 933 crore in the current fiscal, are expected to increase to Rs 1,000 crore in 2022-23. Income from ‘Kanukas’, which was Rs 864 crore for 2021-22, is expected to go up to Rs 910 crore. Revenue from Prasadam is expected to increase to Rs 365 crore from Rs 280 crore in 2021-22. Revenue from Kalyana Katta is expected to touch Rs 126 crore from Rs 121 crore.

The revenue generated from accommodation and Kalyana Mandapams for the current fiscal as per the revised estimates stood at Rs 80 crore and it is estimated to be Rs 15 crore more (Rs 95 crore) in 2022-23. Income from Arjitha Sevas is expected to remain at Rs 120 crore. Income generated from the sale of special entrance darshan tickets and break darshan is estimated to be Rs 242 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 205 crore in 2021-22. Interest receipts are expected to increase to Rs 668.51 crore from Rs 634.32 crore in 2021-22.

A major chunk of TTD revenue is spent on HR payments (salaries), which stood at Rs 1,334.65 crore in the current fiscal. The HR payments are expected to go up to Rs 1,360.15 crore in 2022-23. The TTD had spent Rs 318.50 crore for purchasing material and it is expected to go up to Rs 489.50 crore. The TTD spent Rs 220 crore for engineering works and Rs 75 crore for Srinivasa Sethu in 2021-22. It is expected to spend Rs 220 crore for engineering capital works and Rs 150 crore for Srinivasa Sethu in 2022-23. Corpus and other investments to remain the same, Rs 150 crore.

The TTD budget estimates for 2022-23 propose to spend Rs 90.50 crore for Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad activities, Rs 91.50 crore as grants for other institutions, Rs 50 crore as contribution to the State government, Rs 138.89 crore for education (TTD institutions and grants to other universities), Rs 159.24 crore for health and sanitation, Rs 133.80 crore for vigilance and security.