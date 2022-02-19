STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1992-batch IPS officer KV Rajendranath Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh DGP

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 15 abruptly removed the 1986-batch from the DGP's post after a 32-month stint.

Published: 19th February 2022

By PTI

AMARAVATI: KV Rajendranath Reddy, an IPS officer of 1992-batch, on Saturday assumed full additional charge as Director General of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Damaodar Gautam Sawang, who till now served as DGP (Head of Police Force), has been appointed as Chairman of AP Public Service Commission. As per rules, Sawang is deemed to have resigned from IPS consequent to his new appointment.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 15 abruptly removed the 1986-batch officer from the DGP's post after a 32-month stint. Sawang, who many a time faced the High Court wrath over flouting of law and police excesses, is actually due to retire from service on July 31, 2023.

A soft-spoken officer, Rajendranath had previously worked in various roles like SP (Vijayawada Railways), DCP (Hyderabad East Zone), Vijayawada Police Commissioner, State Police Housing Corporation MD and IG (Visakhapatnam Zone).

He is now the Director General of state Intelligence. Rajendranath is also holding additional charge as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Department. Sawang, whose controversial stint as state police chief came to an end, was accorded a traditional farewell at the Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri.

The state government now has to forward a set of names of eligible DG rank officers to the UPSC, from whom three would be shortlisted. The government will have to ultimately choose from the shortlisted three.

