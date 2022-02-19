Boat services to Andhra's Nagarjunakonda to resume today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Boat services to Nagarjunakonda for tourists at Nagarjuna Sagar will resume after two years from Saturday.The boat service was stopped after the boat tragedy in the River Godavari at Devipatnam of East Godavari.As the State government has given permission for resuming the services, the tourism officials have made necessary arrangements to relaunch the boating services to Nagarjunakonda. A team of 30 members has completed repair works on the hilltop.

Nagarjunakonda has a vast expanse of Buddhist ruins, including stupas, statues, and scriptures. Tourists not just from India but also from Japan, Nepal, China visit the site.Speaking to TNIE, sub-circle junior conservation assistant Venkataiah said that as the launching services are being revived nearly after two years, it took time to finish the repair works on the hilltop, due to which the boating services were delayed a bit.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is running a single boat, which started in the last week of January and is planning to run two more if the number of tourists increase. However, after the bifurcation of the State, the tourist rush from Nagarjuna Sagar has decreased as the Telangana State government has set up another launch service.