CBI DIG to review progress of Vivekananda Reddy's murder probe in Andhra's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: To intensify the investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, CBI DIG KR Chaurasia is visiting Kadapa for a week where he will review the progress of the investigation and look into the complaints against CBI officials, who were accused of forcing suspects to give false testimonies.

Vivekananda Reddy was murdered on March 15, 2019, at his residence in Pulinvendula just days before the elections. Initially, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took up the case investigation. However, the former minister’s daughter Sunita approached the High Court complaining about delay in the investigation and seeking the case be handed over to the CBI. The High Court, after taking cognisance of the case, directed the central agency to take over the investigation on March 11, 2020. Since then, the agency has made Kadapa and Pulivendula its base camp.

Those who were questioned by the agency include Yerra Gangireddy, watchman Rangamma, former driver Sk Dastagiri, Y Sunil Yadav, G Umashakar Reddy, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father YS Bhaskar Reddy, uncle YS Manohar Reddy, one Devireddy Shiva Shanakar Reddy and YSRC medical wing secretary YS Abhishek Reddy.

In the course of the investigation, Dastagiri became the approver and, based on his testimony, Yerra Gangi Reddy and G Umashankar were named accused and a second chargesheet was filed in the court. As on date, Gangi Reddy and Dasatagiri are out on bail, while Suni Yadav, Umashankar and Devireddy are in jail.

With the CBI chargesheet becoming public, the agency is suspecting the role of Avinash Reddy, leading to wild speculations, allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling and opposition parties. At this juncture, the arrival of DIG Chaurasia is sending indications that the case investigation is being put on a fast track.