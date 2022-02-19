STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orientation session on UN Sustainable Development Goals held

During the conference, Chandrudu explained each sustainable development goal in the context of targets set by the department.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasises the principle of “leaving no one behind” and projects a holistic approach for overall development of people, said Gandham Chandrudu, special secretary to government, Andhra Pradesh social welfare department.

As part of a series of orientation sessions to the officials in the department over the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the special secretary on Friday organised the first orientation session via video conference. Officials from the department, Andhra Pradesh Schedules Castes Co-operative Financial Corporation Ltd, Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulams, LIDCAP and heads of the departments concerned, along with other officials from the districts participated in the event. 

During the conference, Chandrudu explained each sustainable development goal in the context of targets set by the department. He stressed upon the Chief Minister’s directions on transferring the benefits of the government’s flagship programme Navaratanalu to the people of Andhra Pradesh to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Further, the special secretary asked the officials to understand the objectives of the UNSDGs and the mandate of the social welfare department for holistic development of the subordinate sections of population in the State. Relevant resource materials have been provided to the officials for quick reference and necessary action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Sustainable Development Goals UN SDG Gandham Chandrudu
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp