Orientation session on UN Sustainable Development Goals held

VIJAYAWADA: The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasises the principle of “leaving no one behind” and projects a holistic approach for overall development of people, said Gandham Chandrudu, special secretary to government, Andhra Pradesh social welfare department.

As part of a series of orientation sessions to the officials in the department over the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the special secretary on Friday organised the first orientation session via video conference. Officials from the department, Andhra Pradesh Schedules Castes Co-operative Financial Corporation Ltd, Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulams, LIDCAP and heads of the departments concerned, along with other officials from the districts participated in the event.

During the conference, Chandrudu explained each sustainable development goal in the context of targets set by the department. He stressed upon the Chief Minister’s directions on transferring the benefits of the government’s flagship programme Navaratanalu to the people of Andhra Pradesh to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Further, the special secretary asked the officials to understand the objectives of the UNSDGs and the mandate of the social welfare department for holistic development of the subordinate sections of population in the State. Relevant resource materials have been provided to the officials for quick reference and necessary action.