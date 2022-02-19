STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam CBI probes illegal export of minerals

The CBI has written to Perala Shekar Rao, a BJP leader, asking him to submit the copies of the report.

Published: 19th February 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:53 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI Visakhapatnam branch, has sought the report of the Vigilance Department of Andhra Pradesh, in connection with massive mining violations and illegal export of minerals in connivance with railway and port officials of Kakinada. The CBI has written to Perala Shekar Rao, a BJP leader, asking him to submit the copies of the report. He had in November, 2021, written to the CBI complaining about nine companies in Karimnagar involved in stone mining and exports. 

The complaint was referred to CBI Visakhapatnam. Shekar had alleged that the stone mines exported the minerals illegally by colluding with officials of SCR Kakinada Deep Sea Port and Krishnapatnam port. Citing the report, Shekar Rao alleged that over  Rs 124 crore of normal signerage fee was evaded by these companies and the penalty evaded was over Rs 624 crore.

