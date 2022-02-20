STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Chandragiri mandals say no to flex banners

Panchayat and revenue officials have taken part in the drive and hundreds of flex banners and hoardings in the villages have been removed.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal hoardings

Representational Image.

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Realising the harmful effects of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to the environment, people of Chandragiri Assembly constituency have voluntarily come forward to make their villages flex-free. A special drive has been conducted in villages in Chandragiri, Ramachandrapuram, Pakala, Chinnagottigallu, Yerravaripalem and Tirupati rural mandals to remove flex banners and hoardings of different political parties, fans associations and people’s organisations. 

Panchayat and revenue officials have taken part in the drive and hundreds of flex banners and hoardings in the villages have been removed. Generally, one needs to take prior permission from the local authorities and police to erect flex banners. But the rule is being grossly violated at many places, resulting in indiscriminate installation of flex hoardings. There were several instances when removal of flex banners of political parties and organisations led to clashes.

As many as 34 panchayat secretaries in the constituency have submitted declarations to their respective MPDOs that their villages will be made totally flex-free. The change in the attitude of people against flex banners and hoardings has been attributed to the sustained campaign undertaken in several villages about the harmful effects of PVC to the ecology. “It is a welcome change to curb the environmental pollution and global warming,” said Chandragiri constituency Special Officer and TUDA Secretary Sri Lakshmi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandragiri Assembly Tirupati Pakala TUDA
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp