Andhra Pradesh: 6 Chandragiri mandals say no to flex banners

Sri Krishna Kummara

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Realising the harmful effects of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to the environment, people of Chandragiri Assembly constituency have voluntarily come forward to make their villages flex-free. A special drive has been conducted in villages in Chandragiri, Ramachandrapuram, Pakala, Chinnagottigallu, Yerravaripalem and Tirupati rural mandals to remove flex banners and hoardings of different political parties, fans associations and people’s organisations.

Panchayat and revenue officials have taken part in the drive and hundreds of flex banners and hoardings in the villages have been removed. Generally, one needs to take prior permission from the local authorities and police to erect flex banners. But the rule is being grossly violated at many places, resulting in indiscriminate installation of flex hoardings. There were several instances when removal of flex banners of political parties and organisations led to clashes.

As many as 34 panchayat secretaries in the constituency have submitted declarations to their respective MPDOs that their villages will be made totally flex-free. The change in the attitude of people against flex banners and hoardings has been attributed to the sustained campaign undertaken in several villages about the harmful effects of PVC to the ecology. “It is a welcome change to curb the environmental pollution and global warming,” said Chandragiri constituency Special Officer and TUDA Secretary Sri Lakshmi.