Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies due to sudden illness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries minister in the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, died of a sudden illness on Monday morning.

Goutham Reddy (50) was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of illness, reports reaching here said.

Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad that treated the minister in a bulletin said that he was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest when brought into the hospital emergency room at 7:45 am. CPR was administered for more than 90 minutes and Goutham Reddy was finally declared to have died at 9:16 am.

Goutham Reddy was a second-time MLA from Nellore district. Goutham Reddy, as the industries minister of the state, led a delegation of officials to the recently held Dubai Expo and returned to Hyderabad Sunday.

Goutham Reddy, according to his colleagues, was a fitness freak and works out daily without fail. His father Rajamohan Reddy is a former MP from the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy worked as a Minister of Industries, Commerce, Information Technology in the Andhra Pradesh’s state cabinet for 2 years 9 months. He completed his Master’s degree in Apparel and Textiles during 1994-1997 in The University of Manchester.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy won from Atmakur segment of Nellore district for the second time during 2019 over his rival TDP contender Bollineni Krishnaiah.

In 2014, he won from the same seat with a majority of 31,412 votes over his rival GM Kanna Babu of the Telugu Desam Party.

It may be recalled that as an opposition MLA, Goutham Reddy staged a protest in front of the new ZP hall demanding to release water to the North canal in Atmakur constituency.

Goutham Reddy played a key role in the development of the Atmakur segment. He recently introduced RO water direct to households scheme in the Atmakur town, which is a first of its kind in the state.

He has also focused on providing irrigation water to the upland mandals of Atmakur and Udayagiri segment and intensified his efforts in the completion of Somasila phase-1 and phase-2 works.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of Sri Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the state Industries and IT Minister.

Terming Goutham Reddy as a young promising leader he has known since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart.

Several other politicians from AP as well as Telangana condoled the death of the young minister.