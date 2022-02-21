Guntur Government General Hospital performs cochlear implantation surgery on seven kids

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Government General Hospital set another record by performing cochlear implantation surgeries on seven children successfully on Sunday. Though the hospital management had been trying to perform these surgeries in the hospital for a couple of years now, due to lack of proper equipment, they could not.

As the State government has included cochlear implantation surgeries under Dr YSR Arogyasri to help children with severe hearing problems, Sahi Trust with the cooperation of Apollo Hospitals has donated the latest equipment worth Rs 50 lakh to perform the surgeries at Guntur GGH.

A special drive was conducted at the hospital in October-2021 to identify children with hearing issues. Out of the 17 children, seven were selected for the surgery. While four surgeries were performed on Saturday, another three were conducted successfully on Sunday.

Sahi Trust president Dr EC Vinay Kumar said the aim is to treat every single child with hearing problems and enable them to hear and speak again.

GGH Superintendent Dr N Prabhavathi urged parents to pay keen attention to their children and identify hearing problems, if any, early in their childhood. She added this will increase the chances of treatment much more.