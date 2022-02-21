STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam decked up for Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN naval events

The works taken up by the civic body include, repairs to BT road and laying new roads wherever felt necessary, maintenance and repairs to footpaths from Scindia Junction to INS Kalyani.

People throng RK Beach to witness the final rehearsals for the Presidential Fleet Review

People throng RK Beach to witness the final rehearsals for the Presidential Fleet Review. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The jewel of East Coast has been decked up as a host of dignitaries are set to arrive in the city for prestigious naval events Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and MILAN. 

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust, NHAI, GVMC, VMRDA, HPCL have chipped in to undertake beautification works. The GVMC has taken up works worth Rs 8 crore.  The works taken up by the civic body include, repairs to BT road and laying new roads wherever felt necessary, maintenance and repairs to footpaths from Scindia Junction to INS Kalyani, repairs to central median on roads, illumination of beach road etc.

On the other hand, the VPT undertook repairs and beautification works of the roads and bridges from Convent Junction to headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command and Convent Junction to INS Dega and CWC Junction at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority on the other hand undertook beautification of famous tourist spots like Kailasagiri, INS Kursura submarine museum, TU 142 aircraft museum and community parks.

As part of beautification, premises of tourist spots were painted afresh. Minor repair works were taken up wherever felt necessary. The VMRDA had spent Rs 1.2 crore towards illumination and and greenery has been developed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

On Sunday, President Ramnath Kovind was accorded a warm welcome at the INS Dega air station. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the President on his arrival.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari were also present.

