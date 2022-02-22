STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two red sanders smugglers held during a combing operation

During the operation, a team led by RSIs Viswanath and Vinod Kumar noticed a group of persons carrying red sanders logs from the forest.

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force teams on Monday arrested two smugglers and seized 31 logs during a combing operation held under Thimminaidupalem beat in Renigunta mandal.

The arrested were identified as P Rajendran, 41, and K Kumar, 35, of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. Acting on a tip-off, the task force teams have been combing the Seshachalam forests for the past three days.  Till now, the task force teams have managed to recover 31 red sanders logs worth Rs 40 lakh.

During the operation, a team led by RSIs Viswanath and Vinod Kumar noticed a group of persons carrying red sanders logs from the forest. After noticing the team, the accused tried to flee away from the scene. However, the team managed to nab two smugglers.

 A team led by RSI Lingadhar seized 11 red sanders logs during a combing operation held in the forest area near Srivari Mettu late on Sunday night.  Another team led by RI Krupanand seized 10 logs near Musalikunta in Obulavaripalle division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Smuggling Task Force Red Sanders Smuggling Operation Logs
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp