CBI additional SP booked for intimidation

Kadapa police register FIR against Ram Singh investigating Viveka murder case as per court order.

Published: 23rd February 2022 05:41 AM

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In another twist to the investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, Kadapa police have registered a case against an Additional Superintendent of Police rank officer of CBI for allegedly intimidating a suspect in the case.

An FIR was registered by the RIMS Kadapa police against the CBI Additional SP following a direction from a local court.

Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy, an employee of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), recently lodged a complaint with the police alleging that CBI Additional SP Ram Singh was harassing him to give a statement that he along with some others had gone to the house of Yerra Gangi Reddy, one of the accused in the murder case, and saw the former speaking with another accused in the case, D Shiva Sankar Reddy, on the day of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.  

“I have been repeatedly telling Ram Singh that I cannot give a statement in this regard as I was not aware of it. Ram Singh has threatened to implicate my family members in the case for refusing to do so,’’ he lamented.

He further said the CBI had questioned him 22 times since the murder of Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019. They had served notices six to seven times and sometimes they called him through WhatsApp. 

Uday Kumar said the Additional SP, along with five constables, forcibly entered his house on February 14. The CBI personnel even ransacked the house and attacked him.

“When my mother tried to come to my rescue, the Additional SP abused and intimidated my parents. He even threatened to register a case against all my family members and send us to prison,’’ Uday Kumar stated in the police complaint.“We have lost respect in the locality due to the CBI actions. We have no other option except ending our lives if action is not taken against Ram Singh and other CBI personnel,” he said.

Following the RIMS police ‘inaction’ on his complaint, Uday Kumar approached the local court. On February 16, the court directed the RIMS police to register a case against Ram Singh and submit a report to it by March 25. Accordingly, the FIR was registered against the CBI Additional SP on February 18.

Case trial transferred to Kadapa dist court

The trial of Viveka murder case has been transferred to Kadapa district court from Pulivendula court as per the request of CBI. The judicial custody of the three accused in the murder case has been extended by another 14 days

