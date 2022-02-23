STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indian students in Ukraine feel heat as airfares go through the roof

The APNRTS has already written to the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine twice since January. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Airfare increase. Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

Airfare increase. Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, it has become an expensive affair for Indians in the Eastern European country to fly back home. The crisis has reportedly resulted in a sudden hike in airfares, by as much as three to four times, and is affecting hundreds of Indian students pursuing MBBS and engineering courses at universities across Ukraine. 

From Rs 40,000 earlier, the prices of a ticket to Hyderabad or Mumbai from Boryspil International Airport, 26 km from Ukrainian capital Kyiv, have shot up to Rs 1 lakh-Rs 2 lakh due to the unexpected surge in demand, Indian students there reportedly told the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Non-Resident Society (APNRTS). 

Meanwhile, the APNRTS continued its efforts to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine and has got in touch with some to inquire about their safety. It might be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Ukraine to return home immediately as Russia continued to move troops and weapons to its borders with Ukraine.

APNRTS CEO K Dinesh Kumar told TNIE: “Around 300 students are reportedly taking temporary shelter in and around Zaporizhzhia State Medical University and waiting for help. Most of the students, with whom we talked to, requested us and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv for repatriation and complained of the soaring air ticket fares. They expressed their willingness to leave the country as the situation is getting tense by the day due to a warlike situation between Ukraine and Russia.” 

The APNRTS has already written to the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine twice since January. 
“We got in touch with some students and got first-hand information from them about their safety and the prevailing situations in Ukraine. We are in touch with both the MEA and the Embassy and evaluating possibilities of airlifting the students or sending them to nearby countries, from where they can fly back to India,” Kumar added.

“We estimate that around 500 students from Andhra may have been stuck in Ukraine. We urge the parents to enroll details through the website so that we can reach out to their children as early as possible.”

Students, parents told to give details to APNRTS

APNRTS CEO K Dinesh Kumar urged the students and parents to furnish details to the APNRTS through WhatsApp hotline-8500027678 or website www.apnrts.ap.gov.in. Around 300 students are reportedly taking temporary shelter in and around Zaporizhzhia State Medical University and waiting for help, says the agency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Expensive Flying Indians in Ukraine Boryspil International Airport Indians in UK Non-Resident Society Ministry of External Affairs Embassy APNRTS
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp