Govt starts review of suggestions on reorganisation of districts

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another step towards completing the process of reorganisation of districts, the State government commenced the process of looking into the objections raised by various political parties, employees’ unions, and organisations with respect to boundaries and naming of the new districts.

According to official sources, nearly 1,500 objections or suggestions have been received till now. Suggestions or objections can be given to the district collectors till March 3. The highest number of over 700 objections were received from Anantapur district, sources said, adding the lowest objections came from Srikakulam district.

The collectors would review the representations they received and submit a report by March 10. The new districts would come into effect from April 2, the Telugu New Year day, official sources said. Though the objections can be submitted till March 2, the district administrations were asked to start the process of reviewing the representations they received till now, sources said.

The first review meeting with collectors was started on Wednesday and three such meetings would be held to look into the representations received by the district administrations.

The first meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday reviewed the representations received in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and West Godavari districts, sources said, adding three similar meetings will be held in Tirupati, Anantapur, and Visakhapatnam districts.

Sources said 400 objections were received with respect to Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari. Officials said the suggestions and objections would be considered only if they are “reasonable”.