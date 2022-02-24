Kurnool man kills 60-year-old father for wanting to marry again, arrested

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man killed his 60-year-old father as the latter expressed to his family his desire to marry again. The deceased was identified Golla Gopal, a farmer and native of Kukatikonda village in Devanakonda mandal.

Gopal’s body was found in a canal under Yemmiganur rural police station limits on February 14. The police arrested Gopal’s son and two others in the case on Wednesday. Addressing the media at Yemmiganur police station, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar along with Yemmiganur CI Manjunath and Gonegandla SI Suresh disclosed the details of the case.

According to the police, Golla Gopal had two sons and two daughters. All his children were married and they made a livelihood by working in their father’s 13 acres of land at Kukatikonda. Gopal’s wife passed away due to health issues in 2017. After her death, Gopal began feeling lonely and hence decided to marry. He started contacting marriage brokers to find a suitable alliance. But his children and other relatives were against his decision.

Nonetheless, Gopal continued his search for a good match and decided to move to Kurnool in a bid to expedite the process. Before relocating, the 60-year-old sold his house site located in Pathikonda town for Rs 13 lakh. Realising that his father was determined, Gopal’s elder son G Bala Rangadu planned to kill him, the police added.

Rangadu approached a marriage broker, K Earanna, and another friend, B Mallikarjuna. He offered them Rs 1.50 lakh to kill his father. Under the pretext of discussing an alliance, Earanna and Mallikarjun picked up Gopal on February 14. They stopped their bike between Sirandoddi and Gudekallu where Bala Rangadu was waiting for them. He then attacked his father with a knife, the police said.