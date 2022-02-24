STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool man kills 60-year-old father for wanting to marry again, arrested

Nonetheless, Gopal continued his search for a good match and decided to move to Kurnool in a bid to expedite the process.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man killed his 60-year-old father as the latter expressed to his family his desire to marry again. The deceased was identified Golla Gopal, a farmer and native of Kukatikonda village in Devanakonda mandal.

Gopal’s body was found in a canal under Yemmiganur rural police station limits on February 14. The police arrested Gopal’s son and two others in the case on Wednesday. Addressing the media at Yemmiganur police station, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar along with Yemmiganur CI Manjunath and Gonegandla SI Suresh disclosed the details of the case.

According to the police, Golla Gopal had two sons and two daughters. All his children were married and they made a livelihood by working in their father’s 13 acres of land at Kukatikonda. Gopal’s wife passed away due to health issues in 2017. After her death, Gopal began feeling lonely and hence decided to marry. He started contacting marriage brokers to find a suitable alliance. But his children and other relatives were against his decision. 

Nonetheless, Gopal continued his search for a good match and decided to move to Kurnool in a bid to expedite the process. Before relocating, the 60-year-old sold his house site located in Pathikonda town for Rs 13 lakh. Realising that his father was determined, Gopal’s elder son G Bala Rangadu planned to kill him, the police added. 

Rangadu approached a marriage broker, K Earanna, and another friend, B Mallikarjuna. He offered them Rs 1.50 lakh to kill his father. Under the pretext of discussing an alliance, Earanna and Mallikarjun picked up Gopal on February 14. They stopped their bike between Sirandoddi and Gudekallu where Bala Rangadu was waiting for them. He then attacked his father with a knife, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemmiganur Gopal Killed SongMarriage
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp