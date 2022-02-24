STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Many students stuck in Ukraine, says Gunturian

The university management has issued a circular to resume classes from March 9.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight leaving with students from Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

An Air India flight leaving with students from Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the Indian embassy in Kyiv issuing the third advisory asking Indian students to leave Ukraine, which may come under attack by Russia anytime, temporarily rather than waiting for an official confirmation on the conduct of classes from their respective universities, many students are in a hurry to leave the East European country.

This has resulted in heavy rush and delay in flight bookings, leaving many Indian students in distress, said Sasi Preyatham, a fifth-year MBBS student of Zaporozhye State Medical University in Zaporizhzhia, who returned from Ukraine.  

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I booked my ticket soon after the Indian embassy issued the second advisory and that is why I managed to return home safely without any hassles. A few of my classmates who waited long, are now stuck in Ukraine. They are unable to get flight tickets and the same is the situation with many Indian students in our university.’’

Sasi’s father M Vijaya Sekhar works in the Postal Department in Guntur, while his mother Jyothi is a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department in Telangana.

Narrating the situation there, he said about 4,000-5,000 Indian students are studying in the university. “Our university is located far from the Ukraine border, so the situation is not alarming there. However, we are more disturbed about missing classes than our safety. This is really a crucial period in our medical course and there is uncertainty over the resumption of classes in the present circumstances.’’

Sasi explained that the panic and anxiety of parents about our safety have made things a little problematic. “While constantly assuring them of our safety, we are forced to contact the university management about the conduct of classes and book our flight tickets accordingly. Due to my parents’ pressure, I booked my flight tickets two weeks before and that is why I returned home early.’’

As the situation seems to be going out of hand in Ukraine, more and more Indian students are now leaving that country and due to which the rush has increased heavily in the last couple of days, making it difficult for many to get flight tickets, he elaborated. 

The university management has issued a circular to resume classes from March 9. “Fearing that I may not be able to get flight tickets to Ukraine, I booked my return tickets also. Most of the final-year students are still hesitating to leave that country."

"The students are requesting the Indian embassy to coordinate with the university managements and ensure the conduct of online classes. Otherwise, it should get the resumption of classes extended to enable the Indian students to make their travel arrangements accordingly to return to Ukraine after normalcy returns," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian embassy Kyiv Indian students Ukraine Russia
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp