Union Min inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) here on Wednesday.

The CEMS was developed as a special purpose vehicle in association with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Indian Register of Shipping with an aim to bridge the skill gap, up-skilling and re-skilling of the current workforce.

A skill development initiative for enabling the seamless transition towards Industry 4.0, CEMS offers courses with multi-industry applications in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and heavy engineering.

Visakhapatnam facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs, covering every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis, and production. CEMS also has a Mumbai campus located at the Head Office of the Indian Register of Shipping which mainly caters to re-skilling.