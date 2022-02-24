Union Min inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) here on Wednesday.
Published: 24th February 2022 05:58 AM | Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:58 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) here on Wednesday.
The CEMS was developed as a special purpose vehicle in association with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Indian Register of Shipping with an aim to bridge the skill gap, up-skilling and re-skilling of the current workforce.
A skill development initiative for enabling the seamless transition towards Industry 4.0, CEMS offers courses with multi-industry applications in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and heavy engineering.
Visakhapatnam facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs, covering every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis, and production. CEMS also has a Mumbai campus located at the Head Office of the Indian Register of Shipping which mainly caters to re-skilling.