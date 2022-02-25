Medicos from Srikakulam stranded in Ukraine amid simmering war with Russia

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two students from the district sought government assistance for evacuation from Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. N Kumara Swamy Naidu of Kambarivalasa village in Veeraghattam mandal and S Vamsi Krishna of Palakonda mandal headquarters are in their fifth year pursuing medicine at the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, Ukraine.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Kumara Swamy said, “At least 1,000 Indian students, including 70 from both Telugu states, study at the University. Among them, we two are from Srikakulam district. As of now, we don’t have any problems as the bombing has begun in the western part of Ukraine which is 500 km from Kyiv city. But the situation is getting worse by the hour. All forms of transportation, markets and ATMs are closed. So, we are facing issues with regard to getting essential commodities. It seems like the situation might worsen in the next 48 hours.”

“My parents are afraid of the prevailing situation. So, I request the Indian Embassy as well as the government to evacuate us as soon as possible. Indian embassy officials have directed us to safe places (nearby bomb shelters) according to Google maps list as Ukraine is under martial law. However, it will get difficult to reach the these places once Russian army starts the attacks,” he added,

Vamsi Krishna told TNIE, “We are scared to see what is happening in the eastern part of Ukraine. So, we want to come back to India. I appeal the Indian government as well as the Embassy to evacuate us as soon as possible from Ukraine.” Kumara Swamy and Vamsi’s parents met Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and requested him to help their children.

The MP spoke to the students through WhatsApp video call and assured them that they will be evacuated soon.Following this, Ram Mohan Naidu also wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging him to take necessary steps through the Indian Embassy for the safe evacuation of the students.