Cramped up in bunkers, youths send SOS 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR/NELLORE: After Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine, students from Andhra Pradesh pursuing education in the war-torn country are keeping themselves safe in bunkers. They have sought assistance from the Central and State governments to evacuate them from Ukraine at the earliest.

Nearly 12 students from Nellore district are studying in Ukraine. Parents of the students have appealed to the State government to bring their children back to India.Nikita of B Kothakota mandal of Chittoor district is a third-year MBBS student at Bogomolets National Medical University near Kyiv in Ukraine. In a video message, she sent an SOS asking governments to act fast in saving her and others.

“The situation is very critical here. The sound of missiles and bombs is frightening. It is difficult to withdraw cash at ATMs. We don’t have enough cash for daily expenses or groceries,” she said.“My son Ch Likith joined MBBS at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ivano just three months ago. He explained to me about the horrible situation in the country. They are not even getting water and food,” said Ch Rajesh, Likith’s father.

“My son Md Anaas Shareef has been pursuing MBBS in Ukraine. He along with his eight friends joined Ivano Medical University. Shareef informed us that no shops are open for buying groceries and other essentials,” said Md Khan, Shareef’s father. Anurag, son of the former sarpanch of Muddanur is studying in his final year MBBS at Bukovinian Medical University.

“All we urge the government is to bring my son safely home,” Varalakshmi, Anurag’s mother, urged the government. N Srikar Reddy from Varadayapalle of Mydukur mandal is a third-year MBBS student in Kyiv, which is a ground zero of Russia-Ukraine conflict now.