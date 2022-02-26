STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur aims to provide 1.58 cr work days in FY23

Officials plan 5,000-10,000 work days for 16.95 lakh daily wagers.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials are making necessary arrangements to achieve better results in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) for the next financial year. 

The State Panchayat department has set an aim to create as many as 1.58 crore workdays in the district in the financial year 2022-23 financial year. 

Approximately Rs 302 crore have been allotted an additional Rs 201 crore for material components. There are 16.95 lakh, daily wage workers, in the district. DWMA officials have already conducted about 1,007 grama sabhas to identify works including construction of ponds, lakes, renovations of check dams, plantation works, construction of RBKs, village and ward secretariat buildings, PHCs, UPHCs, and other government buildings.

Based on the population of the village, the officials are planning to provide 5,000-10,000 workdays. So far, out of 1.57 crore workdays, only 1.30 crore workdays were completed this year. We are taking all possible action to reach the set goals by the end of March, said the officials.      

TAGS
District Water Management Authority Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme Panchayat DWMA
