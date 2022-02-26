SRM, France-based B-School sign MoU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of an official visit to Andhra Pradesh, members of a French delegation visited the SRM University-AP campus on Friday. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rennes School of Business, France, and SRM University-AP on student exchange, curriculum development, and articulation programmes

University Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao called the MoU “an important milestone for SRM AP” and welcomed students from France to India.

Reaffirming the value of MoU between India and France over student exchanges, Consul General of France, Bengaluru, Thierry Berthelot said: “We have reached the set target of 10,000 Indian students in France by 2020. Now, we look forward to increasing the number to 20,000 by 2025.”

The MoU will ensure mutual recognition of degrees and facilitate Indian students to take up their higher education in France and French students in India, which will enhance their employability, he added.

The delegation emphasised that the collaboration with Rennes School of Business will further equip students of SRM University-AP to gain professional experience and crack job opportunities around the world.

Maud LE BARS, South Asia Area Manager, Rennes School of Business and Conseillère du Commerce Extérieur de la France, highlighted the student and faculty diversity in France that surpasses language barriers.